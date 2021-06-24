Get a load of this week's newspaper

This week's full edition of The Crittenden Press brings readers news and information found nowhere else on earth.
Get details on what's going at the Ohio River crossing, and take a step back into time with an author who grew up in Marion and makes the Cave in Rock Ferry the backdrop of her new paperback.
This week's edition also includes our annual Car Care Special 3-Page Section, which features a local automobile collector.
If you're longing for local news, grab this week's full edition of The Crittenden Press where you get local news from government, crime, traffic and more, plus comprehensive sports coverage from the field to the court.
Subscribe today to get the entire newspaper mailed, emailed or available behind a secure web link.