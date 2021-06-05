Rocket baseball in regional tournament today

Crittenden will be taking on Caldwell County (13-12). The Rockets have beaten the Tigers in both meetings this season, including a win over Caldwell in the All A Classic regional championship game in April.
The Rockets earned a berth in the KHSAA Second Region Tournament by finishing second in the Fifth District Tournament, where they fell 9-8 to Lyon County in the championship game last weekend.
Other first-round Second Region games on Saturday at UHA are Henderson County (20-14) vs. Christian County (8-19), 10 a.m.; Lyon County (25-7) vs. Union County(18-19), 4 p.m.; and Hopkinsville (21-9) vs. Madisonville (11-15), 7 p.m.
Due to the forecast of rain early next week, the regional semifinals will be played at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., on Sunday and the regional championship at 7 p.m., Sunday.
Tickets to all regional games are $8 each and cash will be accepted at the gate. There is no limit on capacity.
The Rockets go into today's game with junior Maddox Carlson leading the offense with a .494 batting average, two home runs and 35 RBIs. Freshman Jeremiah Foster is scheduled to pitch for CCHS today. He is among regional leaders with a 5-0 record. Foster has had six starts and pitched in almost 30 full innings this season for the record-setting CCHS baseball team.