Senior Center in Crittenden, other counties reopening

Pennyrile Area Development District (PADD) and the Pennyrile Allied Community Services (PACS) will be reopening Senior Citizens Centers in Crittenden and other Pennyrile counties on July 1.
The counties also include Caldwell, Christian, Hopkins, Lyon, Livingston, Muhlenberg, Todd and Trigg.
Centers will return to their normal hours of operation and services prior to the pandemic. All centers will continue to follow Centers for Disease Control (CDC), state and/or local guidelines.
Centers will resume congregate meals. During the month of July, PACS will also continue providing curbside meal pickup. To better assist PACS in knowing how many meals to plan for it is asking everyone to call the local senior center to reserve a congregate or curbside meal.