Sheriff looking for driver involved in crash

COVID cases popping back up here After May and early June saw the pandemic wane considerably in Crittenden County, newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 have popped up here over...

Great Race rolls through Marion Classic cars of various tripes rolled through downtown Marion today as part of the Great Race, a 2,300-mile speed and endurance competition ...

Bluegrass Auction Saturday in Marion Click Image to Enlarge Bluegrass Realty-Auction will conduct a personal property auction June 26. The sale begins at 9 a.m. The absolute auc...

Trust for Life starts with registration As communities resume their favorite summertime activities, the Kentucky Circuit Court Clerks’ Trust For Life (TFL) continues its mission to...