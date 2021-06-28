Monday, June 28, 2021

Sheriff looking for driver involved in crash

UPDATE 3:30pm, Monday
The suspected driver of the vehicle has been apprehended. Aaron Dickey, 22, of Marion was taken into custody by sheriff's deputies and initially charged with leaving the scene of an accident. He could also face other charges. Dickey pleaded guilty last year to DUI in Crittenden District Court. According to court records, his driver's license was suspended for 12 months. 

The sheriff said there were other outstanding warrants for Dickey's arrest. One of those was from Lyon County a few weeks ago for driving on a suspended license. He also has two pending charges in Caldwell County for driving on a DUI on a suspended license. 

This week's printed edition of The Crittenden Press will have further details.


ORIGINAL POST
First responders are working a two-vehicle injury accident in Mexico and authorities are looking for a man who fled the scene.

Sheriff Wayne Agent said a white male in his early 20s, who is believed to have been driving a black pickup involved in the crash, left the scene with multiple dogs that had been in the vehicle. A woman was left behind in the truck. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A second vehicle with a woman inside was turned over onto its side and rescue squad personnel used the Jaws of Life to extricate her. She was flown to a regional hospital by AirEvac, which landed its helicopter in nearby Mexico Church parking lot.

The sheriff said witnesses saw the driver of the pickup leave the scene. 

The wreck occurred at about 1pm at the intersection of Mexico Church Road and KY 70. When last seen, the man who fled from the accident was walking up a long driveway east of KY 70. He was possibly headed across country toward Mott City Road or US 641.

Although authorities have evidence pointing to who was driving the truck, they cannot be certain until he's apprehended. A better description of the man was not immediately available for release to the public. 

Anyone with information on the man’s whereabouts should call (270) 965-3500 or 911.

Posted by at