Sheriff looking for driver involved in crash

Sheriff Wayne Agent said a white male in his early 20s, who is believed to have been driving a black pickup involved in the crash, left the scene with multiple dogs that had been in the vehicle. A woman was left behind in the truck. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
A second vehicle with a woman inside was turned over onto its side and rescue squad personnel used the Jaws of Life to extricate her. She was flown to a regional hospital by AirEvac, which landed its helicopter in nearby Mexico Church parking lot.
The sheriff said witnesses saw the driver of the pickup leave the scene.
The wreck occurred at about 1pm at the intersection of Mexico Church Road and KY 70. When last seen, the man who fled from the accident was walking up a long driveway east of KY 70. He was possibly headed across country toward Mott City Road or US 641.
Although authorities have evidence pointing to who was driving the truck, they cannot be certain until he's apprehended. A better description of the man was not immediately available for release to the public.
Anyone with information on the man’s whereabouts should call (270) 965-3500 or 911.