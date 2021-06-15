Driver's License renewals are now online

Many Kentucky residents are now eligible to renew their driver's license online. This includes motorcycle licensing.
Simply go to dlrenewal.ky.gov. You can complete the renewal process online as early as six months before your licenses' expiration or for up to a year after it expires. The entire process takes only a few montages.
Pay with a debit or credit card, and there is a small service fee.
Remember to check your DL expiration date as the state stopped sending renewal notices a few years ago.
Online renewals work for standard licenses as well as Real IDs, but you'll still need to visit an office in-person to make the initial switch to a Real ID.
Those replacing a lost or stolen driver's license, upgrading from four-year to eight-year expiration period, getting a commercial license or changing their name or address will also need to renew in person.