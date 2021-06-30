Crittenden County Lions Fair starts July 24

Crittenden County Lions Club is gearing up for its county fair, which opens later this month. The fair will feature its typical favorites like the enduro and demolition derbies, truck and tractor pulls and pageants.
Also this year’s event will feature a Classy & Grassy concert, car show, pet show and cupcake wars.
The fair opens July 24 and runs through Aug. 7, which will be the demo derby night. Stay tuned to The Crittenden Press for more details and the fair catalog, which will be published July 15.