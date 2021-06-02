Wednesday, June 2, 2021

Vaccine clinic Saturday at Animal Practice of Marion

Dr. Stephanie Call and staff will conduct a vaccination clinic Saturday.

Discounted vaccines will be available between 7:30- a.m. and noon at the Animal Practice of Marion, located on U.S. 60 West.

Appointments are required. Please call to schedule if your pet is in need of vaccines.
