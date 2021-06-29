COVID rearing back up here

Seven COVID-19 cases were reported yesterday, bringing the total to 15 new cases in the past 11 days.
Not good, say local leaders.
Judge-Executive Perry Newcom says citizens should seriously consider getting the vaccine, which is readily available at public health departments and from most healthcare providers.
So far, Crittenden lags among the state's least vaccinated counties at a rate of less than 25 percent residents being inoculated.
