Merrick book signing is Saturday

|Click Image to Enlarge
The book series is set in Crittenden County and follows the 3-part series Southern Breeze series, the first book of which was released in 2018.
Merrick will have a book singing for "Rebuilding Joy," on the porch of her East Bellville Street home between 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, June 12.
The former educator and public library director is an inspirational romance writer of Christian fiction.
Merrick will have a book singing for "Rebuilding Joy," on the porch of her East Bellville Street home between 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, June 12.
The former educator and public library director is an inspirational romance writer of Christian fiction.