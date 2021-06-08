Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Merrick book signing is Saturday

Click Image to Enlarge
Marion author Regina Merrick has released her latest book, "Rebuilding Joy," the second in a series titled RenoVations.

The book series is set in Crittenden County and follows the 3-part series Southern Breeze series, the first book of which was released in 2018. 

Merrick will have a book singing for "Rebuilding Joy," on the porch of her East Bellville Street home between 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, June 12.

The former educator and public library director is an inspirational romance writer of Christian fiction.





Posted by at