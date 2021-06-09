Blue Ribbon competition at KY State Fair

Kentucky State Fair welcomes competitors of all ages to submit entries and compete for cash prizes and the more than 5,000 blue ribbons awarded at the annual festival August 19-29.
Competitors can choose from 31 departments – including culinary, antiques,
livestock, homebrew beer, photography and textiles – which are further divided into 7,000 total classes of competition.
Deadlines for Entries to the Fair
General July 8
General (with late fee) July 10
Open and 4-H/FFA Youth Livestock July 10
Pigeon and Poultry July 19
Rabbit July 19
Open Livestock (with late fee) July 2
Extra Late Open Livestock (with late fee) Aug. 3
For additional information about entries, fees, categories, prizes and more, refer to the Kentucky State Fair premium book online at kystatefair.org/participate/compete.
The 2021 Kentucky State Fair will be at the Kentucky Exposition Center. For more information, visit www.kystatefair.org or find the Fair on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
