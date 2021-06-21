Lane, width restrictions on Smithland Bridge

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans to place a lane and load with restriction on the U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland on Wednesday morning, June 23.
This work zone with an 8-foot load width restriction is to allow use of a UBIV- Under Bridge Inspection Vehicle to facilitate an inspection of recent repairs to the bridge structure.
This lane and restriction will be in place from about 8 a.m., until about noon.
Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and inspection personnel are along thebridge deck in close proximity to traffic flow.
All Kentucky bridges get a detailed inspection every two years, with long-span lake and river bridges getting an extra walk-through inspection annually.
The U.S. 60 Cumberland River bridge at Smithland, also known as the Lucy Jefferson Lewis Memorial Bridge and the Smithland Bridge, is at US 60 Livingston County mile point 12.348. The 1,817-foot through truss structure was opened to traffic in 1931. About 5,100 vehicles cross the bridge in an average day.
The U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland is at Cumberland River navigation mile point 2.7.
Construction is progressing on a new bridge for this crossing immediately downstream from the existing bridge. Motorists should be alert for flaggers assisting trucks delivering materials and equipment to the worksite. There is a 25 mph speed limit for westbound traffic and a 35 mph speed limit for eastbound traffic. The target completion date for the new $63.6 million bridge is Spring of 2023.