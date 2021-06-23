Garbage fees changing at Convenience Center

Beginning Thursday, July 1 garbage dumping fees will change at the Crittenden County Convenience Center on US 60 East (at the county road department).
The Convenience Center also has its own phone number now. You can reach the center at 270-969-1914 Monday through Friday during normal business hours and Saturday mornings.
BEGINNING NEXT WEEK
NEW DUMPING FEES
Each bag up to 13 gal. $1
Each bag 13-35 gal. $2
Each bag over 35 gal. $5
Bag/Can/Barrel 55 gal./up $7
Old Dumping Fees
Single Bag $2
2 Bags $3
3-5 Bags $5
6-9 Bags $10
Trash Barrel $7
