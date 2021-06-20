Marion senator now has his own bourbon

William J. Deboe, a Republican senator from 1897 to 1903, has been chosen as namesake for the latest small-batch release by Kentucky Senator Spirits, LLC.
The limited-edition, William J. DeBoe Release has been aged six years and is named in honor of the Crittenden County native who is buried at Mapleview Cemetery. The small-batch Bourbon whiskey will be available at liquor stores, bars and restaurants throughout Kentucky, with single barrel private selections at a handful of retailers.
With approximately 1,300 bottles, this very small batch whiskey is 107 proof with a mash bill of 75 percent corn, 21 percent rye and four percent malted barley. The retail price is $109 per bottle.
The William J. DeBoe release will also be available online at www.BourbonOutfitter.com and will be featured at Jack Rose Dining Saloon in Washington, D.C.
DeBoe was the first Kentucky Republican to serve in the U.S. Senate. He completed one six-year term in the chamber. DeBoe was also a physician and lawyer, having attended medical school at theUniversity of Louisville.
“Only four months after our first batch and here we are sending our second release to market,” said co-manager Andre Regard. “What an honor this has been, to support Kentucky’s home spirit and connect with our fellow Bourbon aficionados. Kentucky Senator will keep working to deliver superior taste and experience.”
The vintage Kentucky Senator straight bourbon whiskey was originally produced by one of the state’s leading distilling families, Crigler & Crigler in Covington and later by Double Springs Distillers, Inc. in Bardstown. Since 2019, this brand revival has been led by Andre Regard and Damon Thayer under Kentucky Senator Spirits, LLC.