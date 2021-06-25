Crews should have A.H. Clement back open soon

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has issued $16,400 in emergency road aid money to help the county pay for repairs.
Judge-Executive Perry Newcom said the full cost of the replacement project was just over $20,000.
Repairs include digging out the existing concrete slab and placing four new 24-inch tiles at the location. It will be concreted over with a 20 x 30 foot slab.
The low-water crossing area collapsed earlier this month when a large piece of agriculture equipment went over it. The road failure was partly due to the deterioration of four metal culverts beneath the concrete crossing, said Judge Newcom.
A.H. Clement Road connects Mott City Road at Life in Christ Church to Chapel Hill Road to the west.