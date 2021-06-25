Crews should have A.H. Clement back open soon

Marion senator now has his own bourbon One of Crittenden County’s favorite sons died 94 years ago on Tuesday of this week, and now he has a Kentucky bourbon named for him. William...

Lease available in Darben Plaza Click Image to Enlarge A retail space in Darben Plaza in Marion is available for lease. The vacancy in the Marion shopping center on Sturgis...

A.H. Clement Road temporarily closed A.H. Clement Road south of Marion in rural Crittenden County is temporarily closed due to a roadway failure. A low-water crossing area colla...

Bluegrass Auction Saturday in Marion Click Image to Enlarge Bluegrass Realty-Auction will conduct a personal property auction June 26. The sale begins at 9 a.m. The absolute auc...