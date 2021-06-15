Crittenden vaccination rate lags behind neighbors

Crittenden continues to lag behind most other adjoining counties in the percentage of residents who have been vaccinated. Almost 1 out of every 4 people in Crittenden County have been inoculated for COVID-19. Crittenden ranks fifth when compared to contiguous counties and among the low third in the state.
Woodford, Franklin and Fayette counties have the state’s highest percentage of people who have been vaccinated. All are over 50 percent inoculated. Christian ranks the lowest in Kentucky at 17 percent.
In Crittenden County, 2,247 people have been vaccinated. Of those age 65 or older, half have been vaccinated and 31 percent age 18 or over have gotten their shot(s).
Area Counties Vaccination rate
Lyon County 43%
Caldwell County 34%
Livingston County 32%
Webster County 27%
Crittenden County 24%
Union County 23%
