Ham radio operators to stage public exercise

The exercise is a nationwide ham radio open house where amateur radio operators ("hams") contact other operators in all 50 states to simulate disaster preparedness and emergency training.
The event is sponsored by the American Radio Relay League (ARRL), a national member association for amateur radio in the U.S. Its mission is to advance the art, science and enjoyment of amateur radio.
This is a free event open to the public. Those interested may try their hand on the radio (with a coach) to see what ham radio is all about. Children are invited and there will be an education station for kids to learn how to solder wires together. For more information see www.arrl.org/FieldDay online.