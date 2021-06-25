COVID cases popping back up here

During the seven-day period between June 18-24, there were seven new cases reported in the county.
That is the most in a seven-day period since April.
All of the recent diagnoses were 50 or older, except for one 37-year-old man.
During the first 17 days of June, there were only three cases reported in Crittenden County.
Crittenden County remains among the state's lowest when it comes to percentage of population fully vaccinated. As of today, 25.5 of the county has been inoculated. That ranks among the lowest in western Kentucky and the second lowest of all neighboring counties. Union County has a rate fractionally lower at 25.4 percent.
Christian County at 21 percent has the state's lowest vaccination rate. See the statewide vaccination map here.