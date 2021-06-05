Rockets advance to regional semifinal

|Rocket pitcher Logan Bailey attempts a
pickoff at first base to Tyler Boone.
Caldwell (13-13) jumped ahead 6-2 early, but the Rockets plated seven runs in the fifth to take the lead for good.
CCHS starting pitcher freshman Jeremiah Foster was lifted in the first inning when Caldwell rallied for four runs out of the chute. Junior Logan Bailey went to the mound in the first and worked the six frames, keeping the Tigers at bay. Junior Maddox Carlson got the save, closing out the seventh with two strikeouts in the inning.
Carlson, senior Braxton Winders and junior Ben Evans each had two hits to pace the Rocket offense. Caden McCalister, Trace Adams, Tyler Boone, Gabe Mott, Hunter Smith and Bailey also had hits. Every player in the CCHS batting order got in on the action as the Rockets touched Caldwell pitching for a dozen hits.
Henderson County (21-14) beat Christian County in the other first-round game.
This will be only the fourth time in Crittenden baseball history that the Rockets have played in the regional semifinals. The Rockets are 23-9 on the season.
The regional championship is scheduled for 7pm Sunday on the campus of University Heights Academy. Tickets can be purchased at the gate for both semifinals and championship game Sunday at $8 apiece.