Saturday, June 19, 2021
Lease available in Darben Plaza
A retail space in Darben Plaza in Marion is available for lease.
The vacancy in the Marion shopping center on Sturgis
Road is 5,400 square feet. Owners are willing to subdivide
or build to suit.
Contact Strong Properties for more information.
