Where's the next big news story?

Marion senator now has his own bourbon One of Crittenden County’s favorite sons died 94 years ago on Tuesday of this week, and now he has a Kentucky bourbon named for him. William...

Bluegrass Auction Saturday in Marion Click Image to Enlarge Bluegrass Realty-Auction will conduct a personal property auction June 26. The sale begins at 9 a.m. The absolute auc...

Great Race rolls through Marion Classic cars of various tripes rolled through downtown Marion today as part of the Great Race, a 2,300-mile speed and endurance competition ...

Lane, width restrictions on Smithland Bridge Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans to place a lane and load with restriction on the U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland o...