SURVEY: Sen. Mills seeks legislative input

The study is looking for input with regards to vaccinations, education, legalized marijuana, sports betting, the gas tax, law enforcement and more.
“This survey is a convenient means for me to receive feedback from those I represent. We are blessed to have a form of government that values the will of the people,” Mills said. “Our continued success as a state and a nation is dependent on an engaged citizenry. When the General Assembly gavels in for the start of the 2022 session, my legislative survey will help me better understand the thoughts and feelings of those who sent me to Frankfort on their behalf.”
Mills’ legislative survey is now posted on his legislative profile on the Legislative Research Commission website. The survey is intended only for constituents of Senate District 4, also encompassing Caldwell, Henderson, Union and Webster counties. Citizens of the 4th District can access the survey by clicking on THIS LINK. The survey will be available through Feb. 2.
Per the Constitution of Kentucky, the 2022 Regular Session of the Kentucky General Assembly begins on Tuesday, January 4.
For more information on Senator Robby Mills and to keep up with legislative activity, visit legislature.ky.gov.