Area talent headlines Hayride alongside Horner

“Since the passing of Phyllis Sykes (our Minnie Pearl) we have talked so much about how that void would ever be filled,” The Old Kentucky Hayride posted on its social media page. “She brought so much to the stage and the atmosphere.
“We knew Minnie could never be replaced and ultimately decided to just let God give us the answer. And you know what? He did,” the post continued.
The local variety show will this weekend debut Anna Beth Blackburn as Dolly, who will visit with fans starting at 5:30 p.m., when the doors open until the show begins at 7 p.m.
“Dolly will be in our lobby and auditorium... waiting to get her picture made with you and saying 'Howdy' to everyone, just like her friend, Minnie Pearl did,” a promotional post for the show says.
Blackburn and Sykes, a former school teacher and active city councilwoman at the time of her untimely death last summer, had a very special friendship, Hayride organizers say.
“We know beyond a shadow of a doubt that Minnie would certainly approve of Dolly and our decision. Let's hear it Old Kentucky Hayride fans, please make welcome Miss Anna Beth Blackburn as Dolly!”
The Old Kentucky Hayride, which was born many years ago in Marion and featured local and regional talent, was revived a few years ago by Marion’s Classy and Grassy. Cutter and Cash Singleton and Brennan Cruce are the nucleus of Classy and Grassy, which has seen its own star rise in the past few years. Classy and Grassy will host the variety show and it will include Horner, who studied guitar under Steven Curtis Chapman and toured as a musician with Nashville artists such as Lee Greenwood, Shania Twain, Wynonna Judd and Brad Paisley. For the past 21 years, Horner has returned to his gospel music roots and is a highly-acclaimed artist.
Ticket sales have been brisk for the show. All proceeds benefit Crittenden County Food Bank, plus any financial surplus remaining from program sponsorships once expenses are paid. The Old Kentucky Hayride is a non-profit Classy and Grassy production.
“We love helping others, especially those in our hometown and that's what this show is all about,” the group posted on its online promotion. “All ticket sales go to The Crittenden County Food Bank and all concession sales go to The Crittenden County FFA.”
Hayride Headliners
Eric Horner | Dave Conyer
Frank Hamilton | Sammy Jo Johnson
Logan Shuecraft | Glen Browning
Chenoa Wilcox | Lilly Chaney
Buddy Stalion | Richard Maxfield
Eli Moss | Emma Culp
Lily Goebel | Brennan Cruce
Cutter Singleton | Cash Singleton
Crittenden County High School Band
And More
Tickets
Tickets $5 each. Proceeds from ticket sales go to Crittenden County Food Bank. Call or text 270-969-1066 or 270-704-5296 for tickets. Tickets are also available at the door night of event.