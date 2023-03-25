Water Main Break in Tribune Area

Flash flooding has caused a water line break in the Tribune area, which is affecting Crittenden-Livingston Water District customers in the eastern part of Crittenden County.
Repair crews are on site working to solve the problem, but at this time there is no estimate on how long it will take.
Crittenden received 3.1 inches of rainfall on Friday and into early Saturday morning.
Also, the following roads in Livingston County are affected by water:
- KY 135/Carrsville Rd has Water Over Road signs posted at 3mm to 4mm north of Hampton between KY 838 and Frank May Road
- KY 135/Carrsville Rd has Water Over Road signs posted at the 5mm to 6mm near the KY 108/Maxfield Rd Intersection
- KY 133/Lola Rd has Water Over Road signs posted 6 to 7mm near Lick Skillet Road North of Salem
- KY 723/Pickneyville Rd has Water Over Road signs posted 4mm to 5mm
- KY 1433/Cedar Grove Rd has Water Over Road signs posted the 5mm between Lemon Landing Rd and Cobb Rd