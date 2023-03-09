Man okay after driving into Ohio River

First Responders were summoned about 1 a.m., after a passing tow boat saw the man standing on the hood of a car about 20 feet from shore. The tow boat captain called Hardin County authorities, who sent a boat to rescue the man.
Crittenden County Rescue Squad was dispatched to the the scene at 2 a.m., to help recover the Toyota Camry. Ferry owner Lonnie Lewis used a large track hoe to pull the car from the river.
While details of the driver’s identity are unclear at this time, rescue personnel say he was from out of state and unfamiliar with KY 91 North, a state highway which ends at the ferry landing.