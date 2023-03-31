Man arrested on warrant Friday afternoon

A wanted man was arrested near Industrial Drive and US 641 Friday afternoon.
Sheriff Evan Head said Christopher McKay, 36, of Marion fled on foot after the sheriff had a brief encounter with McKay as traffic was lining up just before school was dismissed and Crittenden County Elementary School.
Marion police and Constable Greg Rushing assisted the sheriff in apprehending McKay, who was unarmed, but found hiding in a Ford Explorer behind the Crittenden County Fire Department.
McKay was lodged in Crittenden County Detention Center.