Army Blackhawks down in Trigg County

Perhaps nine crew members are feared dead following a crash of two Blackhawk helicopters in Trigg County last night.
A report from the governor's office said that Kentucky State Police and other agencies responded to multiple scenes at about 10 p.m Wednesday where the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) helicopters went down.
The crew members were flying HH60 Blackhawk helicopters during a routine training mission when the incident occurred.
"We can confirm two aircraft from the 101st were involved in an accident last night resulting in serveral casualties. Right now the focus is on the soldiers and their families who were involved," the command said in a Tweet.