Illinois-Missouri Bridge closed near Cairo

Random shots lead to arrest A 42-year-old Marion man was charged with firing a weapon from a vehicle on KY 120 last night. Police do not believe he was firing deliberat...

Free tacos Tuesday at Marion Baptist Click Image to Enlarge Join friends at Marion Baptist Church for Taco Tuesday on March 21. This month's free meal offered by Marion Bap...

What's News This Week in Marion and beyond This week's newspaper could save you big money on taxes, depending on your age. The Crittenden Press will get you caught up on community...

Blood Drive at Rocket Arena Wednesday \West Kentucky Regional Blood Center in conjunction with Crittenden County High School Fellowship of Christian Athletes will host a blood dr...