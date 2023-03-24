Illinois-Missouri Bridge closed near Cairo

Illinois Department of Transportation has issued an alert for motorists traveling in the Cairo area. Due to structural problems, the US 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River will be closed to all traffic until further notice.
The bridge connects Illinois and Missouri near the Kentucky border.
Critical safety issues were discovered during the routine inspection that started March 13. The bridge will remain closed until a plan can be developed and implemented.
Detour for this closure adds about 4.5 miles to a trip from Wickliffe, Ky., and Charleston, Mo. The detour is via U.S. 51 and Interstate 57.