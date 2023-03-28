Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Buntin spring consignment sale is Saturday

Make plans for Buntin Auction Service's spring consignment sale Saturday.

Auctioneer Curt Buntin has accepted a wide variety of items for the consignment sale scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

See photos on Buntin Auction Service's Facebook page or AuctionZip.

Contact Curt Buntin for more information.
