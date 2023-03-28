YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Home
Full Version
Subscribe
Sports
Classifieds
Advertise
Links
Contact
My Ads
Obituaries
Podcasts
Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Buntin spring consignment sale is Saturday
Click Image to Enlarge
Make plans for Buntin Auction Service's spring consignment sale Saturday.
Auctioneer Curt Buntin has accepted a wide variety of items for the consignment sale scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.
See photos on Buntin Auction Service's Facebook page or AuctionZip.
Contact Curt Buntin for more information.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
3/28/2023 04:00:00 PM
Older Post
Home