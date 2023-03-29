Event to recruit caring volunteers

Pennyrile District Long-Term Care Ombudsman program is looking for volunteers to visit area nursing homes.
The group covers Caldwell, Christian, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, Muhlenberg, Todd and Trigg counties and serves 37 facilities and 2,761 residents in nursing homes, private homes, living centers, assisted living homes and personal care facilities.
“We are looking for friendly visitor volunteers. You can make a difference by spending as little as one hour a week visiting residents in long-term care facilities,” said coordinator Cindy Tabor.
Training will be 9 a.m., to noon April 5 at the Pennyrile Allied Community Service office in Hopkinsville. Contact Tabor at 270-886-9484 or cindy.tabor@ky.gov to RSVP.