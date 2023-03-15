YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Buntin farm consignment April 1
Start making plans for Buntin Auction Service's spring consignment sale.
The Buntin are accepting items for the consignment sale scheduled for April 1.
All types of farm machinery and equipment are accepted.
Contact Curt Buntin for more information.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
3/15/2023 06:00:00 PM
