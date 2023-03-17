Poll workers needed for upcoming election

Crittenden County is looking for precinct election officers for the May 16 primary and three days of early voting May 11-13. The county particularly needs registered Democrat workers to offer the proper party parity to serve voters.
Training will be offered at 10 a.m., on April 26 and pays $20. Payment for early voting work day is $100, with that day running from 7:30 a.m., to 4:30 p.m.. Election Day pays $140 for work that begins at 5:15a.m., and concludes around 6:30-7 p.m.
If you are interested and would like to learn more, call County Clerk Daryl Tabor at 270-965-3403, email daryl.tabor@ky.gov or message him through Facebook.
Besides Kentucky’s governor’s election, on the ballot this year are Kentucky Secretary of State, Commissioner of Agriculture, Attorney General and Treasurer.