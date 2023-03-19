Sunday, March 19, 2023

Clay man charged with multiple child sex crimes

Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch has arrested Damien K. Belt, 31, of Clay on charges related to child sexual abuse and electronic sexual abuse material.

Investigators allege multiple incidents of rape and sodomy. These incidents have supposedly been occurring for over a year, state police said. 

In a news release, KSP said a search of Belt's electronic devices revealed digital evidence supporting these allegations. As a result, charges were filed, including three counts of unlawful transaction with a minor, first offense; illegal sex act with a minor under 16; three counts of use of a minor under 16 in a sexual performance; three counts of second-degree rape and three counts of second-degree sodomy; 33 counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance under 12 years old; 33 counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance under 12 years old; and two counts of promoting a minor under 16 in a sexual performance.

Belt was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. He is being held in Webster County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.

The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect sharing images of child sexual exploitation online. A search warrant was executed at a residence in Clay on March 14. Equipment used to facilitate the alleged crimes was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.


