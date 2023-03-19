Clay man charged with multiple child sex crimes

Investigators allege multiple incidents of rape and sodomy. These incidents have supposedly been occurring for over a year, state police said.
In a news release, KSP said a search of Belt's electronic devices revealed digital evidence supporting these allegations. As a result, charges were filed, including three counts of unlawful transaction with a minor, first offense; illegal sex act with a minor under 16; three counts of use of a minor under 16 in a sexual performance; three counts of second-degree rape and three counts of second-degree sodomy; 33 counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance under 12 years old; 33 counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance under 12 years old; and two counts of promoting a minor under 16 in a sexual performance.
Belt was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. He is being held in Webster County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.