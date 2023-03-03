Park's new, large playground to open soon

The new playground at Marion-Crittenden County Park should be open later this month or early April.
The large playground has been purchased and installed by Marion Tourism and Recreation Commission with director Jason Hatfield leading the project.
A few safety and aesthetic details must be completed before it can open, such as installation of a guard rail along Old Morganfield Road parallel to the fence surrounding the playground. A mulch base is also being installed in the coming days.
There will be a grand opening for the new playground once it's ready to open.