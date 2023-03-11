Pickleball enthusiasm increasing here

Pickleball enthusiasts are teaming with Marion Tourism and Recreation Commission with hopes of securing an American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) grant to build an outdoor court on public property.
Hutch Goad, who has organized indoor pickleball recreational play at the former armory over the last several months, said interest continues to grow.
Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the country, according to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association.
Goad said about 15 or more local residents, mostly aged 50 and above, regularly participate in recreational play at the armory. He said there’s great interest in having an outdoor court, either on the armory campus or perhaps at the park.
Marion Tourism Commission members discussed the grant application at its meeting last week. The group is willing to match the grant to some degree, but it’s too early to know the overall cost. Estimates for a concrete and blacktop surface are being sought. To accommodate a court, organizers say a 30x60-foot pad is needed. Estimates for the surface are around $10,000 or more.
Goad said estimates for net installation and striping are also being sought.
“To cut cost we would probably not build a fence around it right away,” he said. “At some point we might even expand to two courts if there’s enough interest.”
The AARP grant application deadline is March 15 and the facility would have to be completed by November. It’s too early to know, but organizers are hoping for somewhere around $10,000 in grant money.