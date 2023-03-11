Pickleball enthusiasm increasing here

Area death Frankie Mae Croft, 92, of Marion died Tuesday. Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremations Services is in charge of arrangements.

Hope sidetracked for earlier Smithland Bridge traffic April 2023 U.S. 60 highway connections tie-in completed Final roadway surfacing and finish work May 2023 Traffic moved to new bridge June-Au...

Injury accident south of Dycusburg Updated at 7:52am First responders are working an injury automobile accident on KY 295 south of Dycusburg. There are multiple injuries. The ...

What's News This Week... New construction on the south end of the county. This week's Crittenden Press full edition includes a spotlight feature on local goat an...