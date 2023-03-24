YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Friday, March 24, 2023
GFL remains commercial waste provider
If you are a commercial customer of GFL, you are not affected by Crittenden County's recent franchise agreement with an alternate company.
Only residential customers are required to switch to Impact Waste for their home trash collection.
GFL will continue to service dumpsters of commercial customers.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
3/24/2023 11:42:00 AM
