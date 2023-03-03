Garbage pickup to change over later this month

Green For Life (GFL) garbage-collection contractor will be picking up all of its toters, as it calls them. Those trash cans assigned to homes who have subscribed to residential, curbside collection service will be gathered up later this month because GFL has lost the county’s franchise to pick up residential garbage.
The company plans to pick up the containers in late March and early April.
Once gathered up, the cans will be transferred to a staging area in the county where they will be picked up by larger trucks and taken to GFL’s Princeton transfer station.
GFL and the company with the new franchise for the county, Impact Waste Services, will be notifying customers about how the changeover will occur.