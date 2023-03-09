Impact Waste new local trash provider

Area death Frankie Mae Croft, 92, of Marion died Tuesday. Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremations Services is in charge of arrangements.

Garbage pickup to change over later this month Green For Life (GFL) garbage-collection contractor will be picking up all of its toters, as it calls them. Those trash cans assigned to home...

Hope sidetracked for earlier Smithland Bridge traffic April 2023 U.S. 60 highway connections tie-in completed Final roadway surfacing and finish work May 2023 Traffic moved to new bridge June-Au...

Roads affected this morning by flash flooding UPDATED ROAD CLOSINGS Crittenden County KY 855 is CLOSED at the 5mm North of Frances at Doan Springs Creek between KY 70 and U.S. 60 - Signs...