Thursday, March 9, 2023
Impact Waste new local trash provider
Impact Waste Service of Crofton will be the sole trash provider for Marion and Crittenden County beginning April 1.
Customers must call Impact Waste or register online to receive a trash cart.
The change in trash collection is the result of a franchise agreement approved earlier this year.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
3/09/2023
