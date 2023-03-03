Roads affected this morning by flash flooding

UPDATED ROAD CLOSINGS
Crittenden County
KY 855 is CLOSED at the 5mm North of Frances at Doan Springs Creek between KY 70 and U.S. 60 - Signs Posted
KY 902 is CLOSED at the 5mm in the Dry Fork Creek area near the Crittenden-Caldwell County Line between Dycusburg and Fredonia -Signs Posted
KY 91 at 15.7mm where the Cave-in-Rock Ferry is CLOSED due to high winds
According to the Crittenden County Road Department, the following roads have flash flooding this morning
Blackburn Church, Blackford Church, Caney Fork, 60 end of Fishtrap, Enon Church, Providence, Claylick Creek and Cool Springs.
Also, many other low-water crossings are affected.
Flash flooding typically drains out fairly quickly in most areas once rainfall ceases and natural runoff takes its course.
In Lyon County, KY 1943 is closed at Skinframe Creek Bridge, which is just beyond the Crittenden County line from Tabor Road, which is also under water.