YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Home
Full Version
Subscribe
Sports
Classifieds
Advertise
Links
Contact
My Ads
Obituaries
Podcasts
Thursday, March 16, 2023
Free tacos Tuesday at Marion Baptist
Click Image to Enlarge
Join friends at Marion Baptist Church for Taco Tuesday on March 21.
This month's free meal offered by Marion Baptist Church will feature a Mexican theme.
Stop by for lunch between 11 a.m.-1 p.m. It's free!
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
3/16/2023 03:00:00 PM
Newer Post
Older Post
Home