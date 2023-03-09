What's News This Week...

|New construction on the south end of the county.
There's a new Extension agent in town and a new agriculture-based company is coming to the southern part of the county. Also, GFL is leaving another community as it begins to pull out of Marion and the Conservation District is ready to give away tree seedlings just in time for spring planting.
The local music hall of fame gets a new member, four CCHS basketball players are chosen for all region teams and a former Miss Crittenden County has a new gig in a nearby town. Grab this week's press at newsstands or subscribe below to stay informed about your community.
