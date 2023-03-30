YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Thursday, March 30, 2023
Library plans for 70th anniversary
The Crittenden County Public Library has several events planned throughout the end of April to celebrate its 70th anniversary.
The library, which began in Marion in 1953, will have an open house April 13 with other events to follow the remainder of the month.
If you haven't been in the library in a while, stop by and see all it has to offer!
