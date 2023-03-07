Hope sidetracked for earlier Smithland Bridge traffic

Railey Auction in Crittenden County Saturday Click Image to Enlarge An auction Saturday, March 4 will be held at 159 Long Branch Road in Crittenden County. Contents of the sale range fr...

New Location – Grand Opening Click Image to Enlarge

Roads affected this morning by flash flooding UPDATED ROAD CLOSINGS Crittenden County KY 855 is CLOSED at the 5mm North of Frances at Doan Springs Creek between KY 70 and U.S. 60 - Signs...

Fohs Hall venue for upcoming shows Click Image to Enlarge Two upcoming performances at Fohs Hall in Mairon will appeal to audiences of all ages. On Saturday, gospel, country a...