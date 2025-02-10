Monday, February 10, 2025

Activity Report from Lyon Sheriff

On Monday, February 3, 2025, around 2:30pm, Captain Dennis Beckett served Reaynne G. Maselli (19), of Hopkinsville, with a Christian District Court bench warrant that charged her with Failure to Appear in a traffic-related court case. Maselli later posted a cash bond before being released from custody. 

On Wednesday, February 5, 2025, around 6:15am, Sheriff Brent White served Melvine S. Red-Reno (35) Georgia with a Lyon Circuit Court bench warrant that charged him with Failure to Appear in a forgery and handgun related case. Red-Reno was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center after being extradited back to Kentucky from Georgia.

On Wednesday, February 5, 2025, around 10am, Sheriff Brent White charged Ernest E. Olden, III of Eddyville with Assault-4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury after he voluntarily surrendered himself to the Sheriff’s Office on this date. The charge was a result of an incident investigated by the Sheriff’s Office on January 31, 2025. 

On Thursday, February 6, 2025, around 10am, Sheriff Brent White served a criminal summons on Munarbek Borbuev (38) of Philadelphia, PA. Bourbuev was charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident-Failure to Render Aid or Assistance as it related to a collision on I-24 in April of 2024.

On Friday, February 7, 2025, around 8am, Chief Deputy Sam Adams served a Muhlenberg District Court bench warrant on Oneida J. Allen (49) of Greenville, charging her with Non-payment of Court Costs, Fees, and/or Fines. She remains in state custody, pending extradition back to Muhlenberg County.

On Saturday, February 8, 2025, around 7:35am, Chief Deputy Sam Adams responded to a single vehicle collision on KY 274, approximately 15 miles South of Eddyville. His investigation revealed a 2024 Nissan Altima, driven by Allison B. Nichols (25) of Cadiz collided with a deer while East bound on KY 274. There were no injuries reported in the collision.  

