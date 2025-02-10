Activity Report from Lyon Sheriff

LYON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE MEDIA RELEASE
On Monday, February 3, 2025, around 2:30pm, Captain Dennis Beckett served Reaynne G. Maselli (19), of Hopkinsville, with a Christian District Court bench warrant that charged her with Failure to Appear in a traffic-related court case. Maselli later posted a cash bond before being released from custody.
On Wednesday, February 5, 2025, around 10am, Sheriff Brent White charged Ernest E. Olden, III of Eddyville with Assault-4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury after he voluntarily surrendered himself to the Sheriff’s Office on this date. The charge was a result of an incident investigated by the Sheriff’s Office on January 31, 2025.
On Thursday, February 6, 2025, around 10am, Sheriff Brent White served a criminal summons on Munarbek Borbuev (38) of Philadelphia, PA. Bourbuev was charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident-Failure to Render Aid or Assistance as it related to a collision on I-24 in April of 2024.
On Friday, February 7, 2025, around 8am, Chief Deputy Sam Adams served a Muhlenberg District Court bench warrant on Oneida J. Allen (49) of Greenville, charging her with Non-payment of Court Costs, Fees, and/or Fines. She remains in state custody, pending extradition back to Muhlenberg County.
On Saturday, February 8, 2025, around 7:35am, Chief Deputy Sam Adams responded to a single vehicle collision on KY 274, approximately 15 miles South of Eddyville. His investigation revealed a 2024 Nissan Altima, driven by Allison B. Nichols (25) of Cadiz collided with a deer while East bound on KY 274. There were no injuries reported in the collision.