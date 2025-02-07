Traffic Camera Goes Online at I-24 | I-69 interchange

A new Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) traffic camera is now operational at the I-24 Exit 42 interchange with I-69 in Lyon County. The camera, identified as CCTV_01_69_0681 (CCTV01007), was activated on Wednesday, February 5.
This still-image camera refreshes approximately every 15 seconds, providing updated snapshots of traffic conditions. The direct link to view the camera feed is:
https://www.trimarc.org/images/milestone/CCTV_01_69_0681.jpg
Motorists can also find this camera and others across Western Kentucky by visiting goky.ky.gov, where images can be clicked to enlarge for a clearer view of real-time road conditions.