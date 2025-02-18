Republican Party meets Thursday

Sen. Jason Howell | House Bill 1 passed into Law SEN. JASON HOWELL’S LEGISLATIVE UPDATE Week three of the 2025 Legislative Session It’s official: House Bill 1 has been signed into law, mark...

WEDNESDAY NEWScast | Pennies make no sense LISTEN NOW

Water District reschedules special meeting Crittenden Livingston Water District Board has scheduled a special meeting for Feb. 17 at 4 p.m., at the Deer Lakes Country Club to ratify s...

Activity Report | Lyon County Sheri LYON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE MEDIA RELEASE - On Monday, February 10, 2025, at 8am, Sheriff Brent White responded to a two-vehicle, hit and r...