Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Republican Party meets Thursday
A reorganizational meeting of the Crittenden County Republican Party will be held at 5:30 p.m., Thursday. Registration begins at 5 p.m.
The meeting will be held in the Crittenden County Fiscal Court Room at the county office complex on Industrial Drive in marion
Crittenden Press Online
2/18/2025 05:00:00 AM
