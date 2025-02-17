Here's how to get FEMA help from flooding

FEMA is assisting state and local officials in Kentucky, Virginia and West Virginia as widespread flooding impacts the Ohio Valley. President Trump approved an emergency declaration for Kentucky, and federal resources are being deployed to aid response efforts.
Marion and Crittenden County have each declared a state of emergency based on impacts of recent weather.
DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said she spoke with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, emphasizing that while local authorities lead emergency management, DHS stands ready to provide assistance.
Within 12 hours of the flooding, FEMA deployed Urban Search and Rescue teams, swift-water rescue teams, and emergency communications support to affected areas. The agency is also delivering 40 truckloads of meals and water requested by the states.
Residents in need of assistance should follow local officials' guidance. Kentuckians can complete a Rapid Needs Assessment Form online or call 502-607-6665. To report damage and request assistance, they can visit governor.ky.gov/flood-resources. Those in Virginia, Tennessee and West Virginia should monitor local emergency agencies.
Shelters are open, and locations can be found at www.redcross.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS. FEMA urges residents to avoid floodwaters, as even a few inches can be dangerous. The agency remains committed to supporting recovery efforts.