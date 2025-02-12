Water District reschedules special meeting

Winter Storm Brewing for Next Week? Click Image to Enlarge ❄️ Winter Storm Possible Early Next Week, Uncertainty Remains ❄️ The National Weather Service in Paducah warns of...

From Frankfort | By Sen. Jason Howell SEN. JASON HOWELL’S LEGISLATIVE UPDATE After a constitutionally required three-week recess, the Kentucky General Assembly reconvened to cont...

Shooting incident investigation Local authorities are still investigating an alleged shooting that occurred early Saturday morning along KY 70 in the Mexico community of so...