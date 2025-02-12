Water District reschedules special meeting

Crittenden Livingston Water District Board has scheduled a special meeting for Feb. 17 at 4 p.m., at the Deer Lakes Country Club to ratify several significant water infrastructure decisions.
Agenda items includes ratification of Abbie Adamson's superintendent contract, which was initially approved at a Jan. 16 meeting. The board will also formalize its acceptance of the Cleaner Waters Grant, with Water District Manager Tony Travis designated as the authorized signatory.
The board will also ratification of a generator purchase from Global Tech Power of St. Louis, Mo. The board will consider formally appointing Hussey Gay Bell as the engineering firm for Phase II of the water plant expansion project, with Travis authorized to execute the contract.
The meeting will include discussion regarding board member terms.
This meeting was originally planned for earlier this week, but was postponed to next week.