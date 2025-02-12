Arctic air follows rain, rain, rain

Click Image to Enlarge
Winter Weather Rollercoaster: Heavy Rain Followed by Arctic Air
Get ready for a wild week of weather swings! A soaking rain event is on the way before we plunge into another deep freeze.
Heavy Rainfall Expected Friday Night Through Saturday
The first weather challenge arrives with a widespread heavy rain event set to overspread the region Friday night into Saturday. Forecast models indicate 1 to 4 inches of rain, with the highest totals likely across Kentucky. Some areas near the Kentucky-Tennessee border could see amounts exceeding 4 inches, increasing the risk of flooding.
Flooding concerns will be most pronounced in low-lying and flood-prone areas, with standing water expected in fields, yards, and along roadsides. Ditches will fill quickly, and rivers, streams, and creeks are likely to see additional rises.
Arctic Air Arrives Sunday
As the rain moves out, a blast of arctic air will surge into the region starting Sunday. Overnight temperatures will plunge into the teens for much of next week, marking a sharp contrast to the damp, milder conditions of the weekend.
With wet ground conditions and freezing temperatures ahead, icy spots could develop, especially on untreated roads and sidewalks. Keep an eye on forecasts, and be prepared for a wintry shift as we transition from a waterlogged weekend to a deep freeze.