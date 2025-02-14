Sen. Jason Howell | House Bill 1 passed into Law

SEN. JASON HOWELL’S LEGISLATIVE UPDATE
Week three of the 2025 Legislative Session
With this priority completing the legislative process, other priorities progressed during week three of the 2025 Legislative Session ahead of bill filing deadlines next week. The last day to file legislation in the Senate is Tuesday, February 18. The deadline for the state House of Representatives is Wednesday, February 19.
In the meantime, lawmakers returned to Frankfort this week and convened for legislative business at the historic Old State Capitol, where they approved Senate Bill (SB) 313, officially designating June as Kentucky History Month.
My colleague Sen. Robin Webb, D-Grayson, and I joined for bipartisan bill Senate Bill 69 that would establish allied animal health professional licenses for equine dentistry and animal chiropractic practice, and create the allied animal health professional advisory board. The bill passed the Agriculture Committee that I chair and heads to the full Senate for consideration.
Here are some measures that won Senate approval during week three and are now moving to the House for consideration.
Senate Bill 14 prevents pharmaceutical manufacturers from denying or restricting 340B drug pricing for Kentucky hospitals and pharmacies if they offer the same pricing in other states. This ensures Kentucky receives equal treatment under the federal 340B program, which helps safety net providers reduce drug costs and reinvest savings into patient care. The bill also empowers the attorney general to investigate violations, reinforcing state efforts to protect health care providers and ensure affordable medications for low-income communities.
Senate Bill 26 enhances protections for parents and prospective adoptive parents with disabilities in Kentucky. The bill would prohibit discrimination based solely on disability in adoption or parental rights decisions. It would mandate individualized assessments and adaptive services to address parenting challenges, ensure transparency by requiring documentation of evaluations for at least two years, and align state policy with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Disability would be defined as a physical or mental impairment that substantially limits major life activities, excluding individuals actively engaged in substance abuse. SB 26 would prioritize keeping families together while safeguarding the welfare ofchildren. The Cabinet for Health and Family Services would conduct thorough assessments and provide supportive services to ensure fair and informed decision making.
Senate Bill 59 takes a small-government approach to expanding affordable housing by allowing faith-based organizations to develop housing on their existing properties. The bill removes regulatory barriers, designating such projects as permitted uses in all residential and commercial zones while ensuring local oversight. The bill requires the property to have been purchased by the religious institution before Jan. 1, 2025. Prompted by the 2024 Affordable Housing Task Force, this initiative leverages the resources of religious institutions to address housing needs without increased government intervention.
Senate Bill 61 modernizes Kentucky’s pool regulations to improve safety while clarifying exemptions for private residential pools. It ensures that pools on the same property as a single-family home remain exempt from public pool regulations, even if rented to guests.
Senate Bill 64 enhances protections for critical infrastructure by expanding legal safeguards to include cable TV, telephone, and broadband facilities. It addresses the growing problem of copper theft, which has caused 911 outages, power failures, and costly repairs, by strengthening penalties under KRS Chapter 511 for burglary, trespass, and criminal mischief. By imposing stricter consequences for damaging or tampering with essential infrastructure, the bill prioritizes public safety and service reliability. An emergency clause ensures immediate enactment upon passage.
Senate Bill 73 introduces new measures to combat sexual extortion, enhance victim protections, and raise public awareness through education and resource accessibility. The bill establishes clear legal consequences for perpetrators, robust civil remedies for victims, and proactive requirements for schools and communities to prevent and respond to such offenses. It emphasizes protecting minors, holding authority figures accountable, and creating safer environments. SB 73 aims to empower victims to seek justice by enhancing punitive and preventive measures. According to the FBI, one of the fastest-growing crimes against children is sexual extortion. The bill prosecutes those who prey on our kids.
Senate Bill 76 modernizes escrow retainage rules in construction contracts by raising the threshold from $500,000 to $2 million, aligning with current project costs. It ensures timely payments by requiring retained funds in qualifying contracts to be held in escrow, preventing undue delays. The bill also prohibits contract waivers of escrow provisions under KRS 371.160, closing loopholes that allow companies to bypass protections. SB 76 promotes fairness, stability, and transparency in Kentucky’s construction industry by strengthening financial safeguards.
Senate Bill 85 strengthens government oversight by expanding the auditor of public accounts and commonwealth ombudsman’s authority. Building on Senate Bill 48 (2023), which moved the Ombudsman’s Office from the Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) to the Auditor’s Office, this bill clarifies roles, enhances confidentiality protections, and requires background checks for employees. It also mandates state agencies, including CHFS, provide software access to the auditor, addressing the ongoing iTWIST dispute over access to child welfare data. The bill improves public access to the Ombudsman’s Office by requiring CHFS to display contact information, grant read-only access to emails, and transfer a dedicated phone line. It also authorizes the ombudsman to receive and report on suspected child abuse cases while ensuring confidentiality. The bill carries an emergency designation, meaning it would take effect immediately upon its filing with the Kentucky Secretary of State’s Office.
Senate Bill 313 amends current statute to designate June as Kentucky History Month.
