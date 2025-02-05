Homecoming is Friday at Crittenden County HS

Friday is homecoming at Crittenden County High School. A queen and king will be crowned during a ceremony prior to the basketball games. Tipoff for the girls' game is 6pm. Two individuals will also be inducted into the sports hall of fame. Pictured are (front from left) freshman Hudson Stokes, junior Gracie Orr, freshman Addie Morries, sophomore Logan Martin, sophomore Alina Henry, (back) senior CamRon Belcher, senior Will Jarvis, Senior Hattie Hatfield, Jenna Maxfield, and senior Brooke Winstead. Not pictured were senior Weston Green and junior Quinn Summers.